Jackson Brien to play fullback for Bathurst St Pat's in 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 22 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:43pm
Noah Griffiths, Jackson Brien, Willie Wright and Hayden Bolam are set to form St Pat's spine in season 2023.

He's the man known as one of the finest attacking centres in the Western region, but now Jackson Brien is set for a shift that will form what his coach dubs "the best spine in the Peter McDonald Premiership".

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

