NSW Police have pounced on a second teenager believed to be involved in as many as 11 different offences during a spate of break-ins across the Central West.
Officers from the Central West Police District commenced an investigation following reports a home and a near-by convenience store in Trundle were the subjects of a couple of early morning break-ins on Wednesday, January 4.
NSW Police will allege a Nissan Dualis SUV, a mobile phone, a smart watch, cigarettes and bottled drinks were stolen from the properties.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested an 18-year-old man in Condobolin last week and he was charged and remains before the courts.
Following further queries, a 16-year-old boy was arrested at a home in Molong Street, Condobolin, at lunchtime on Friday.
He was taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with 11 offences, including:
The boy was refused bail and appeared before Children's Court over the weekend.
Investigations are continuing.
