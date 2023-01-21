Central Western Daily
Free

Harley Cook missing from Orange since January 20, 2023 has been found

Updated January 22 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 8:48am
Harley Cook has been missing since Friday night. He was last seen on Summer Street. Picture supplied.

A man who was reported missing on Friday has been located safe and well.

Local News

