A man who was reported missing on Friday has been located safe and well.
NSW Police were searching for 28-year-old Harley Cook who was last seen on Summer Street, Orange, around 11pm on Friday, January 20.
Mr Cook approached a police officer and told them he was fine about 4.30pm on Sunday, January 22. It is understood he remained in the Orange area.
He was reported missing to officers in Orange on Saturday after he couldn't be located.
Police had concerns for Cook's welfare as his behaviour is said to be out of character.
Cook is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm to185cm tall with a medium build and light brown hair and eyes.
He also has a beard and moustache.
He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
