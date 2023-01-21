Why our patch is the best in the state

It can be easy to get swept up in the news cycle.
Stolen cars continue to be a real problem for residents across the city, climate issues are ever-present while a looming state election has meant the rate at which we're hearing and seeing both our elected officials and those hoping to win a seat at Macquarie Street has ramped up.
And while the Orange-Bathurst battle for the Central West's multi-million dollar greyhound venue and whether Orange is well equipped to handle our next big drought are key issues to address, it's sometimes nice to stop and smile at a story each week.
We saw a few of those this week.
The Torie Finnane Foundation's trek up Mount Kosciuszko has grown incredibly in just 12 months.
In 2022, a team of five made the journey up Australia's highest mountain.
In 2023, this weekend, it was well over 100, with a large chuck of those kids keen to join their mates - Finn Gibson, Ollie Finnane and Ted O'Hare - after the trio conquered the challenge last year alongside Liam Finnane and Geoff O'Hare.
The walk, which is a 13 kilometre climb taking roughly four to six hours to complete, is of course in the name of charity.
The group had set out to raise $30,000, but smashed that target well before setting foot on the snowy mountains.
And there was Phoebe Litchfield's stunning week in green and gold was something to behold as well. What a debut.
It's heart-warming to see these examples of community spirit. Those moments that make you swell with pride.
And we should see a few more this week, too.
Australia Day will give our community a chance to highlight some of the work of our unsung heroes.
While January 26 represents a maligned date on the calendar for many, the opportunity to recognise the very best - the people that make Orange and all of its surrounding villages the best place in regional NSW - is one that's worth celebrating.
We'll endeavour to bring it all to you on Thursday too, with a team on deck at Cook Park to cover our Australia Day ceremonies in Orange as well as those events in Cabonne and Blayney shires.
We have no doubt those stories, too, will give you that weekly reminder of why we're as lucky as we are to call Orange home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.