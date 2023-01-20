Central Western Daily

Tree collapse on Lords Place, Orange closes road

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:50pm, first published 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tree collapse on Lords Place, Orange outside Carl Sharpe Cricket Centre. Picture by Troy Pearson.

A towering tree has collapsed in Orange, landing just short of two parked cars and a strip of houses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.