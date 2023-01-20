A towering tree has collapsed in Orange, landing just short of two parked cars and a strip of houses.
The circa-30-metre eucalypt on Lords Place - directly outside Wade Park's Carl Sharpe Cricket Centre - came down about 10pm, Friday.
A powerline was torn to the ground, cutting electricity to several street lights. No one was injured, and damage to private property has not been reported.
At least four emergency vehicles attended, closing-off the road from Moulder Street to Warrendine Street.
As of 11pm, SES and council workers continued to break the tree up with chainsaws for clearing.
A supervisor on the scene told the CWD: "It was just a complete collapse during what was pretty calm weather."
It's unclear how long removal will take. The thoroughfare is likely to be reopened by Saturday morning.
