Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Have Your Say

Gloves are off ... Bathurst to fight for greyhound track, centre of excellence

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
January 21 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Paul Toole with then GRNSW chief executive Tony Mestrov at the launch of the worlds richest greyhound race the Million Dollar Chase in 2021. Picture supplied.

The gloves are off in the fight to secure the Central West's main greyhound track, with Member for Bathurst Paul Toole saying he will do everything he can to cement the industry's future in his city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.