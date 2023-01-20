Central Western Daily
Court

Dean Cosier convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for multiple driving charges

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
January 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The court heard the man told police the bike was his relatives and had only just got it working again. File picture.

An afternoon ride around town on an unregistered motorcycle has cost a man thousands of dollars and, the court heard, the teenager has never held a licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.