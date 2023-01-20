An afternoon ride around town on an unregistered motorcycle has cost a man thousands of dollars and, the court heard, the teenager has never held a licence.
Dean Cosier, 18, of Stack Street, Windradyne, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 11 of driving while never licenced, and using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on the road.
According to court documents, police said they saw a white Hyosung GT 250 travelling east along Alamein Walk in West Bathurst about 3pm on October 28 last year without a registration plate.
Police said they stopped the motorcycle near the intersection with Moresby Way and had a conversation with the rider - Cosier - who said he didn't have a licence.
Checks conducted by police revealed Cosier had never held a licence and the bike's registration expired on December 6 in 2021.
The court heard Cosier told police the bike was his relatives and had only just got it working again.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Cosier proven in open court.
He was fined $2000 for the offences.
