Ben McNiven and Cam Jones will put their friendship aside when they go head-to-head on Australia Day.
Presidents of the Orange CYMS cricket and rugby league clubs respectively, the duo are set to captain their sides in a rejuvenated T20 clash where the winner will ultimately be men's mental health.
This will mark the first time the two club have faced off in this charity fundraiser since 2017 and with the series locked at one-a-piece, there are plenty of bragging rights on the line.
"Like usual, things just got a bit busy and we were both keen to get it going again," Mr Jones said of bringing back the match after a six year absence.
"It was pretty cool for me, being part of both clubs and it doesn't really happen anywhere else. It's a pretty unique thing and it helps us kick off our pre-season as well."
Underpinning the match at Moulder Park on January 26 will be the main goal of raising money for Lifeline Central West.
"We've been in a lucky position where me and Cam are both good mates. He's president of that side and I'm president of this side so it's worked out well to get it going," Mr McNiven said.
"I think the most exciting thing is to give back to a community that has given a bit to both of the clubs over the last couple years."
The cricket president added that while the bulk of the fundraising will be done on the day - with a barbecue running and donation buckets going around - the two clubs are asking that any potential donors get in touch prior to the event.
"If anyone wants to donate items, we're more than happy for them to reach out to either Cam or myself," he said.
"We're also hoping to get a 50 club going if we can get something to auction off."
With little time between the winter and summer seasons, Australia Day provided a good time for both clubs to gather up as much talent as possible to put on a show.
"I've definitely had a few messages asking 'what's the team, what's the team' but I've kept it pretty close to the chest," McNiven said of holding off on releasing his squad until now.
But with the match less than a week away now, both sides have been named and there's plenty of talent on show.
Rugby League side: Tori Moore, Carter Godson, Will Warner, Ed Morrish, Pat Williams, Cam Jones, Ethan McKellar, Isaac Clarke, McCallum Cole, Craig Piper and John Dickson.
Cricket side: Ben McNiven, Peter Snowden, Mick Curran, George Elefteriou, Johnty French, Tom French, Tom Whythes, Charlie Miller, Mac Webster, Matt Culverson, Tom Belmonte and Dan Miller.
The match is set to commence at 11.30am.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
