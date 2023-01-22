A 61-year-old receptionist at a radiography business is ready to take the challenge to Dubbo MP Dugald Sanders at the March state election as the candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) Party.
While the SFF Party has indicated it plans to run against incumbent Orange MP and former shooters' MP Phil Donato, it is yet to officially announce its candidate in that electorate.
Ms Richardson, though, is entering politics for the first time but insists she's ready to step up and make a difference for the electorate when voters go to the polls on March 25.
"I believe I can do better, the electorate deserves someone better and I can deliver that and bring the community with me," Ms Richardson.
Ms Richardson's campaign would be focused on finding ways to tackle chronic health service staffing shortages and drugs and crime in the region, which she said should have been prioritised but current leadership has not delivered.
"I'd sit down with the executives of the hospitals and see how we can solve the staffing problem, and I'd also focus on the $31.5 million promised to deliver the drug court and [drug] rehab centre which hasn't been delivered yet," she said.
"Where's the money gone, what's happening to it?"
Ms Richardson has also backed the SFF party leader, Robert Borsak, who found himself under immense pressure at the end of 2022.
Calls were made for Mr Borsak to quit the party after making misogynistic comments in parliament about independent MP Helen Dalton - a former member of the SFF who quit the party.
Barwon MP Roy Butler and Mr Donato led the calls for Mr Borsak to stand down but when the leader survived the push they both quit the party and now run as independents.
Their departure meant all SFF lower house MPs quit the party in 2022.
I will leave it up to the voters to decide on their candidates and let the people of NSW judge us.- SFF deputy leader Mark Banasiak MLC
"Women have a lot of issues that need to be addressed but I want to focus on other current issues," she said.
Ms Richardson works at PRP Radiology and has been working in the healthcare industry for decades, and SFF party campaigners said she stands with a good chance as a local whose family has been in the region for over six generations.
SFF deputy leader Mark Banasiak MLC, who announced Ms Richardson's candidacy at Dubbo said it was "simplifying" the issues facing the electorate if their leader is judged on his comments on Ms Dalton.
"I've got no further comments on that ... I will leave it up to the voters to decide on their candidates and let the people of NSW judge us as to how we performed but not on one incident," Mr Banasiak said.
"We'll leave it to the electorate to make a decision on how much weight they put on that [misogynistic comments] issue versus a lot of other issues that Dubbo face."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.