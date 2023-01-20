As a child, Maddison Cowan experienced first hand the lengthy waiting times and "complete lack of service provision" that is too often associated with regional healthcare.
Now as an adult, she is determined to change that for future generations.
"I still remember as a kid, my grandparents having many a health issue," she said.
"My grandma currently has thyroid cancer and unfortunately it isn't curable, so she has constantly had to travel for healthcare reasons, specialist care and I remember her having so many lengthy waiting times to have scans."
The Forbes woman didn't want to commit the time it would take to become a doctor, but Ms Cowan also knew she didn't want to go down the path of becoming a nurse.
This led her to completing a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science at CSU, where she was awarded a University Medal, the highest honour a student can achieve.
"I have always been absolutely fascinated with the structures and functions of the human body, and this coupled with a desire to be a part of the healthcare industry made the decision to pursue a career in radiography an easy one," she added.
"The ability of radiography to make such a profound impact on patient management and care in just the mere minutes it takes to acquire an image was definitely a massive influence on my decision to study this discipline."
She spent her residency at Canberra Hospital, where she was able to work as a radiographer assistant while she was waiting for her radiation license.
After spending three months there, Ms Cowan desired a move closer to home, somewhere she could make a difference to the same regional communities she grew up in.
This led to her applying for, and accepting, a position in Orange.
"I was pretty damn excited to come back a bit closer to home," she said.
"I come from a small rural community that regularly experiences shortages of physicians and specialists which greatly influences the ability of residents to receive timely care.
"I was determined to select a career in which I could directly make a difference and I see it as a positive career move as it enables me to give back to my local region by transferring the specialised knowledge and skills I've acquired to regional centres."
Having experienced her first week on the job in Orange, Ms Cowan was reassured she had made the right decision by coming back to the Central West.
"It is the utmost importance to have equality and equity in health care," she said.
"There's big disparities in health between us and Sydney people and I want to help change that."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
