Morgan Sarich sentenced in Orange Local Court for driving with meth in his system

By Court Reporter
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 7:30am
Driver convicted after failing random drug test. File picture

A man who was caught driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his oral fluid has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

