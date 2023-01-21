A man who was caught driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his oral fluid has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Morgan Luke Sarich, 44, of Phillip Street, was sentenced in his absence.
According to court documents, Sarich was driving along McLachlan Street at 9.48am on October 29, 2022, when he was stopped by the police.
Sarich was given a drug test and returned a positive test to methamphetamine and cannabis, which was confirmed from further analysis.
He was charged with driving with an illicit drug present in his blood as a second offence.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the court documents and determined that he could sentence Sarich in his absence.
"He knows where we [are]," Mr Day said.
"I have some recollection of Mr Sarich being before the court for similar matters in the last five years."
Mr Day convicted Sarich and fined him $660 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
