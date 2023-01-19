ACM photographer Belinda Soole was on deck to capture all the fun in the crowd at last weekend's Geurie Rodeo.
The event was cancelled due to rain last year but the fans and competitors were back in big numbers at the Geurie Showground.
There was a record number of entrants while roughly 1500 people attended the two-day event.
As the temperatures soared, those in attendance were treated to all the thrills and spills during two dusty days of competition.
