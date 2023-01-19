A cohesive approach to the future of rugby in the Central West.
New Central West Rugby Union (CWRU) chief executive officer Jarrod Simpson isn't eyeing off any change in his first 12-months of the job. But that doesn't mean he hasn't got his eyes towards what's next.
Assuming the role after the departure of Matt Tink, Simpson will take charge of the region after the merger between Central West Junior Rugby Union and CWRU.
The new CEO is a man well equipped for the role, having worked in a development role with NSW Rugby since 2015.
Simpson has been heavily involved for a number of years in the Central West junior rugby union competitions, refereed matches and previously been part of the Dubbo Roos and Orange Emus clubs.
With Tink finishing up as CEO, Simpson said it was a natural progression for him to step up.
"I'd worked closely with Matt and know the senior competitions relatively well," he said.
"I'll see how I feel about it for the first 12 months ... if I enjoy it then there's an opportunity for me to apply for the role after the 12 months ends, it just worked out well."
Simpson added the ground work laid by Tink has made him comfortable in the new role.
"I suppose it was an opportunity where Matt had put it in a really good position, and something where I could try and have a go at it," he said.
"He's still around and I can talk to him - having worked with junior administration I've got an understanding of how those areas work."
One of the biggest talking points that could develop over the years with Central West rugby is the structure of the Blowes Cup competition.
In 2018, a massive change was brought about when the senior competition was split into two divisions with Blowes Cup the top tier and New Holland Cup the second tier.
Currently sides in Blowes Cup play each other three times in the regular rounds, and whether that is sustainable will be a matter Simpson may look at after the 2023 season.
"For this year I'm not going to change anything really," he said.
"Our strategic plan goes till 2024 but what I would like to do is get the clubs together in the middle of the year and go 'you really need to start thinking about what you want for the future'.
"Blowes Cup with six sides in the top grade, playing each other three times a year, potentially five by finals, is that ideal? Probably not. But what's a better scenario? What do clubs what? We don't do anything clubs don't want to do.
"Whatever we do, clubs need to be supportive and involved in the process."
The two associations became one on November 7 after plans had been in the works for some time.
"Hopefully now that creates a bit more alignment, and becomes easier for me or the board or whoever comes in to go okay this is how we'll plan, it's fairly simple and cuts down the amount of phone calls you have," Simpson said.
Simpson also added there'll be a lot of quality people on the CWRU board, after the merger with the junior association was officially confirmed on November 7.
John Maynard will stay on as president and Nathan Pearce will be treasurer. Luke Humphreys, Brett Cooper, Adam Willner, Kris Dunstan and Greg 'Snow' Brien will make up the rest of the organisation.
"The old board was a good board and the new board we're piecing together is really good ... there's a lot of good people there and I'm really happy to work those people," Simpson said.
A draw for the New Holland Cup is believed to be available next week with Blowes Cup likely to be a fortnight away.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.