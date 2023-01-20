A fed up resident has spoken out following a string of car thefts in his street.
John Pirie lives in Yaraan Place - a small cul-der-sack near Coronation Drive. During the past month, cars have been stolen from the street on two different occasions, with residents reporting numerous cases of suspicious looking people trying their luck on house doors as well.
The latest incident came just before 9pm on Wednesday, January 18, when one of Mr Pirie's neighbour's had their Hyundai stolen.
"Every time you turn around, there's people talking about cars being knocked off," he said.
"They're out here frightening the shit out of people."
Prior to this recent spate, Mr Pirie said nothing of this sort had ever happened around his area.
"We've never had any dramas here before. Most of the neighbours say the same thing," he said.
"We've now got to put up with these grubs trawling around."
During the most recent car theft, Mr Pirie said CCTV footage showed there were four people involved.
"They saw my car and must have seen the dashcam in it. But then they went up the driveway of my neighbour's place and they just took off down the street."
Mr Pirie isn't pinning the blame on police though, instead he believes there needs to be harsher penalties in place for those caught stealing vehicles.
"It's not the cops' fault. I think it's the judicial system's fault for not locking them up and keeping them locked up," he added.
"I know they can't steal cars without keys, but they're very opportunistic. They'll go through your cars even if they can't knock it off.
"It seems they're impervious to these things. They think that they've got anonymity because of the hoodies and things that they wear."
Police confirmed the stolen car was reported and as of Friday afternoon, had yet to be found.
Despite already having CCTV in place prior to these thefts, Mr Pirie wasted no time in upgrading his cameras.
"When I speak to my neighbours, they feel threatened by this uncivilised behaviour and that's all it is, uncivilised shambolic behaviour," he added.
"They're a minority group who think they're immune to the law and can take the possessions you've worked all your life for."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
