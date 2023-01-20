A woman has been convicted in her absence in Orange Local Court for driving with cannabis in her system.
Leah Maree Denford, 44, of Goorawin Road, was stopped while driving on Maxwell Avenue at 2.08pm on October 28.
She returned a negative breath test but returned a positive result for cannabis.
According to police, Denford told them "I smoked last night".
Magistrate David Day reviewed the information, which was submitted in court documents provided by the police.
After reviewing the background of the case and Denford's criminal record, Mr Day decided to sentence her in her absence.
He said Denford had been sent a court attendance notice that was sent to the address she provided to the police.
He said in addition to the road-side drug test, Denford was also taken to Orange Police Station where another sample was taken and sent to a lab at Lidcombe for further analysis that confirmed the presence of cannabis in her system.
Mr Day said Denford also had previous convictions on her record and the October driving matter was classed as a second offence.
He disqualified her driver's licence for six months and fined her $660, described it as "an appropriate monetary penalty for a prevalent offence in this area".
