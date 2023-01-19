Nearly $1 million worth of funding will be put towards bettering the lives of the city's youth in what has been described as a "huge" win for Orange.
In September 2022 it was announced that that the NSW Government would make $40 million available to those in the regions to help provide better services for young people.
Now, more than four months later, decisions have been made on where that money would go, with $850,000 allocated towards Orange City Council's 'Future Ready' program.
As part of this, the city will see the re-introduction of the Merge program, which aims to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour by keeping at-risk children active and involved in the community. Previously, Merge only ran during school holidays, but will be brought back as an after-school and weekend initiative, much to the delight of acting mayor Gerald Power.
"It's about supporting the community," he said.
"It's really about increasing mental and physical well-being. One of the key things is school attendance and it's something we really want to put our hat on, that they're developing work-ready skills, prior to them leaving school."
On top of the re-vitalised Merge program will be the creation of pick-up and drop-off points around the city, where young people can get on a bus and be taken to places such as the Orange Youth Hub in Glenroi.
"I've been around a long time and one of the big aspects of funding that rarely comes out is transport. We will have transport available to support those programs. Pick-up and drop-off spots around Orange to take them to spots around Orange," Mr Power added.
"That is huge. It is really exciting because a lot of the community have no access, especially the low socio-economic side of it have no real access to get to the community centre, especially during wet weather.
"Having these pick-up and drop-off points around the community will allow more access into the program."
No specific locations or times for the pick-up points have been decided yet, but Mr Power said a consultation between council and the community would take place.
As well as Merge, an in-school program designed to increase resilience in young people through presentations, teacher, curriculum and student activities would also be created through the funding.
The council hopes the Resilience Project will get off the ground by 2024.
"It's something that our community has been desiring," Mr Power said.
"We've had some challenges last year. It hit the media in relation to the city centres in town, shop keepers and shop goers feeling unsafe. This was about really engaging with these children and providing great mentorship.
"It's also about understanding that there's a way to behave and that will set them up to be ready for when they do leave school so they can better their lives."
One big omission from the funding announcement was that of a new youth hub closer to the town centre.
Despite this, Mr Power said overall, the council was pleased with what it was given.
"I think at this point in time, it's quite sufficient," he said.
"We can always look at applying for more funding later on to have two youth centres, one in Glenroi and one closer to the CBD. Like everything, we're really happy with what we've got."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.