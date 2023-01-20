Tributes have been paid to a man who "never worried about anything in life."
John 'Nicko' Nixon died suddenly on January 7 at the age of 77.
His niece, Maree Jones, said his love of life was contagious.
"We've had that many tears thinking about how well-loved he was. I don't think he knew just how well loved he was," she said.
"He was an institution."
Born in Cobar, Mr Nixon would move to Mogriguy before an accident involving a train left him with a brain injury.
This lead to his move to Orange in 1983 where he would live with his parents, and eventually with Keith Thomas Senior, Mrs Jones' father.
"He started going in the shearing sheds with our dad just to fill in his day because he was bored and couldn't really walk," she said.
"So he would sit on a drum and just sweep the wool away. My dad and uncle eventually helped him get to the stage where he was able to walk again. He was always happy-go-lucky, never worried about anything in life. He just lived life every day."
Mrs Jones' brother, Keith Thomas Junior, described Mr Dixon as a loveable larrikin who was always up for a chat.
"For many years, he worked in the shearing sheds as a roustabout. That was all around Orange, all different farms, within 100km radius," he said.
"He was a chain smoker, so he had the broom in one hand and a smoke hanging out of his mouth. He had a little farm and he had a brandy bottle in every water trough and every tree stump."
Later in life, Mr Nixon was part of the Uniting group in Orange as a way to give his carers a day of respite.
"They nicknamed him Cowboy and they really loved having him as part of the group," Mrs Jones said.
"He used to go on daytrips with them and he was a big part of that group."
While mainly working as a roustabout, Mr Dixon would also lend a hand during the droughts, droving sheep and cattle.
"I'd like to thank everybody for their kind comments," Mrs Jones added.
"We are really sad that he's gone, but to know he was well-loved, that's really great for us."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
