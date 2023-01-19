A man who forced a 12-year-old dog to live in its own faeces has been slapped with a hefty fine.
Michael Partelle, 33, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on January 11 for failing to look after an animal in his care and not providing proper and sufficient shelter to an animal.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence said a Housing Plus property inspector went to a residence in Bannerman Crescent about 9.30am on October 26 last year to conduct a routine inspection.
Noticing a strong foul smell and unable to get the attention of anybody inside, the inspector walked to the side of the property, where they saw a male Staffy-cross in the laundry that appeared to be completely covered in faeces, according to the police documents.
The inspector called police, who arrived a short time later and, with consent, entered the property. At this time, a woman who was sleeping inside woke up and met the police.
The woman, after speaking with the property inspector, took officers to the laundry and opened the door, where police described being met with an overwhelming foul smell as they saw a thick layer of faeces that stood several inches high, according to the police documents.
The court heard the dog's food and water bowls - which were empty - were surrounded by faeces, some of which police noticed were beginning to turn mouldy.
Police said there were scratch marks on the internal wall near the door, where it is believed the dog was trying to escape.
Bathurst Regional Council was told about the situation before the dog was removed from the house at the request of police due to the conditions in which it had been living.
The court was told Partelle arrived around this time and was cautioned by police.
Hopefully the dog is in a better home.- Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis
"The only reason why he [dog] doesn't go out too often is because the dog next door kept jumping at the fence. I started putting him in the laundry from time to time and letting him out at night when the other dog wasn't there," Partelle said, according to the police documents.
Partelle was asked how often the dog was kept in the laundry - which was only cleaned every two to three weeks - and he said "maybe eight hours".
An RSPCA Central Tablelands inspector was called to collect the dog from the pound before a veterinary inspection was performed.
Although the dog was deemed to be in satisfactory health and suffered from anxiety, the court heard it was noted the animal was at "significant risk" of disease and had "no option apart from sitting and sleeping in its own faeces and urine".
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said a photo taken by police of the laundry spoke "volumes as to what the dog had to put up with" before she fined Partelle $6000 for the offences.
"Hopefully the dog is in a better home," Magistrate Ellis said.
