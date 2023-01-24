Rising cost-of-living pressures have been a harsh reality for a while now, with a particular clench felt at different registers across the nation.
Personal stories of these stressors also come in droves on pharmacy floors, and they aren't lost on Orange's Blooms The Chemist owner, Melanie Moses.
While they don't carry the title of general practitioner, pharmacists are still extensively trained healthcare professionals and can provide people similar support services.
Along with some "cost-free hacks" when it comes to saving money and time, the Central Western Daily wanted to know what other benefits customers can take ahold of.
Which is why the local Blooms boss is just the person for our next "Five questions with ... " feature piece.
We've noticed an increase in people struggling to afford both the cost of their prescription and over-the-counter medicines.
Fuel, groceries and rent for many have risen and this has strained their budgets.
We've had a few instances where customers were not picking up their regular medications and when contacted to see if they are okay, they've cited that they haven't been able to afford their medications or the cost of a doctor's appointment.
For people with chronic health issues such as diabetes, this can lead to serious complications in the long-term and increases the risk of hospitalisation.
Pharmacists are one of the most accessible health professionals and we're here to provide advice by phone or in-person, with no appointment required.
We offer a range of important health services including blood pressure evaluation, diabetes monitoring, sleep apnoea testing, iron screening and perinatal advice.
Free local delivery, medication packing and medication reviews are also part of [our pharmacy's] services to locals, making this an increasingly important part of our communities.
It plays an important part in the early detection, management and prevention of many health conditions.
For example, screening of blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol allows us to refer people to their prescriber if readings are out of range.
It also allows us to provide helpful lifestyle advice to reduce their risk of serious complications, such as stroke, heart attack, or developing type two diabetes.
A medication review is a free service available to patients on multiple medications, or taking certain high-risk medications.
Pharmacists work with patients' GPs to review a patient's medications and this can help by ensuring people receive the best possible outcome from their medications and health by often reducing the cost of people's regular medication regimes.
Other services include a compassionate loan scheme for those in financial hardship and access to subsidised blood glucose monitors, as well.
For information on these services and more, head online to Blooms The Chemist website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
