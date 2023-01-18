The 'making of a monster'. A 'journey from prodigy to international complete'. 'Aussie teen's debut stunner caps off wild rise from viral sensation to record-breaker'.
And, of course, 'a generational talent'.
The cricketing world has gone understandably bonkers for the latest Australian young-gun to storm onto the international stage, only this time none of us here in Orange are shocked in the slightest.
Long before she took apart the Pakistan bowlers and scored back-to-back half centuries to kick start her international career just this week, Phoebe Litchfield was turning heads across cricket fields in Orange.
I wouldn't be the only one with a story.
As a lower grade battler in the Orange District Cricket Association, a sound technique and any form of solid forward defence is very, very foreign to me.
But when a diminutive left-hander with a curly blonde pony-tail strode out to the crease in a second grade game, probably a good decade ago, it didn't take long for me to see what either looked like.
As is the case most times a schoolkid came out to bat, the bowlers initially take it a little easy.
Shorter run-in, fielders in a bit closer and some gentle encouragement for even the smallest hint of some ability.
Then ... 'whack'. And again ... 'whack'. Another for good measure ... 'whack'.
That trademark slash through the covers that has most of the cricket world frothing was torching lower grader bowlers in Orange a loooong time ago.
And it was then, most who got the chance to play against Phoebe will tell you, it was imminently clear the young Kinross gun was destined to make the big time.
On Wednesday, after marking her One Day International debut against Pakistan at the Allan Border Field with a fine, match defining knock of 78* in Australia's eight-wicket win, Phoebe backed it up with another half-century in an even-more dominant 10-wicket win.
Her unbeaten 67, off just 61 balls, marked the first time an Australian woman has scored two half-tons to open her international career.
In fact, her debut knock of 78 not out made her the youngest Australian - male or female - to score a 50 in their first game. Phoebe was 19 years and 273 days old.
Another left-hand opener Beth Mooney presented Phoebe with her debut cap on Monday, and that presentation sums up the Orange star's arrival beautifully.
She recalled her first encounter with a then-16-year-old Phoebe, who was bold enough to play ramp shots and reverse sweeps to get the Thunder over the line.
And, via a contribution from another Australian opener in Rachael Haynes, Mooney had this to offer: "Often when players come through, they remind you of someone. Not you. Phoebe Litchfield is unmistakably original. We can't wait to watch you play."
It feels like, for us here in Orange, we've known little Phoebe Litchfield forever. That 'unmistakably original' way of playing the game was honed here on fields at Kinross.
I found a story written in 2015 where Phoebe took 6-3 as an 11-year-old bowler. Her father, Andrew, had tried to change her bowling action, no doubt for the better, but she resisted. Did it her way. Unmistakably original.
And, just like Beth Mooney and co, we can't wait to watch her continue to play for Australia either.
