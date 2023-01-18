Local artist Iku will open her first major solo exhibition 'Iku | Invisible Connection' at Orange Regional Gallery on Friday, February 3.
Iku was born in Japan and currently lives and works in Orange. Iku has always been captivated by shadows, comparing them to the beauty of the yin and yang. Working with the traditional medium of sumi ink - made from compressed soot - Iku creates abstract ink paintings. Closely observing shadows in her daily surrounds, the patterns and lines are evocatively reimagined through expressive strokes in sumi ink. In this flux between the real and the imagined she creates compositions that revel in the beauty of the everyday.
For Iku, art has always been a part of her life, an outlet for creativity and an inner world to work within.
She was first introduced to traditional Japanese calligraphy at four years of age, with an ink brush she learnt how to form Chinese characters, the foundation of Japanese calligraphy.
A turning point in her practice was studying under Japanese Master Calligrapher, Bakuzan Sakaki, who encouraged Iku to use calligraphy as a design element to express her own ideas and create a unique visual style.
In her most recent paintings for 'Invisible Connection' the paintings push outside her early training in calligraphy to create expressive, abstract works that are filled with emotion and energy.
Using calligraphic lines, curves, and the ranging colour of sumi ink to express her impressions of shadows, her artworks become abstracted, creating geometric or modular shapes with large, intuitive brushstrokes.
For her exhibition at the Orange Regional Gallery, Iku will push scale and intensity by creating her largest paintings yet.
'Iku | Invisible Connection' will open alongside British sculptor Laurence Edwards bronze sculpture exhibition 'A Gathering of Uncertainties'. Join us for the opening at Orange Regional Gallery, 6pm on Friday 3 February 2023.
Book your free tickets to the opening at https://orangeregionalgallery.eventbrite.com or contact the Gallery via email at gallery@orange.nsw.gov.au
