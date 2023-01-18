Central Western Daily
At the gallery, with Lucy Stranger | Iku opens her first solo exhibition

By Lucy Stranger
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:04pm
Local artist Iku will open her first major solo exhibition 'Iku | Invisible Connection' at Orange Regional Gallery on Friday, February 3.

