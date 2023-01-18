Iku was born in Japan and currently lives and works in Orange. Iku has always been captivated by shadows, comparing them to the beauty of the yin and yang. Working with the traditional medium of sumi ink - made from compressed soot - Iku creates abstract ink paintings. Closely observing shadows in her daily surrounds, the patterns and lines are evocatively reimagined through expressive strokes in sumi ink. In this flux between the real and the imagined she creates compositions that revel in the beauty of the everyday.