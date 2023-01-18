The Festival of Small Halls is returning to Orange next weekend.
Jam Orange and Woodfordia Inc will host the festival at the Bloomfield Hall on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
The festival has built a reputation for bringing some of the best international and national artists and taking them on tour to country areas.
This year's headliner will be the The Paul McKenna Band from Scotland.
McKenna is ranked among Scotland's finest younger singers and songwriters who is known for a powerful and emotive voice and passionate social conscience, which is often expressed through his songs.
The Paul McKenna Band's newest release Breathe (2019) showcases McKenna's development as a songwriter and includes two co-writes with acclaimed Canadian songwriter Dave Gunning and another with one of Australia's most respected songwriters, Liz Stringer.
Singer-songwriter Emily Lubitz, best known as the front woman for Melbourne folk/pop outfit Tinpan Orange, will be the featured national act on the program.
Lubitz has performed on some of the world's biggest stages and collaborated with the likes of Paul Kelly, Martha Wainwright and Clare Bowditch.
Embarking on a solo career, Lubitz has released her debut EP Begin Again.
Orange's own duo, The Wave will provide a reggae and Latin influenced flavour to the night.
Newcomers to the Orange music scene, The Wave is led by lead singer and guitarist, Javier Rocha and supported by Sam Betts on bass.
Tickets for the Festival of Small Halls are $25 and available from Landers Music, Orange or on-line at www.festivalofsmallhalls.com
A limited number of tickets will also be available for sale at the door on the day of the concert.
The concert starts at 7pm with the doors opening at 6pm. Food and refreshments will be available on site.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
