Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Comment

Money Matters, with Russell Tym | Rates to peak, better returns ahead

By Russell Tym
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As noted last week 2022 was a very disappointing year for investors. The typical diversified investment portfolio lost about eight per cent according to research firm Lonsec. The main cause of the problems was the fastest interest rate increases since 1994 to combat accelerating inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.