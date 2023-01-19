An Orange man who threatened to kill a woman known to him has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
The 46-year old, who is not being named to protect the victim, appeared before Magistrate David Day on Tuesday January 17 and pled guilty to one count of stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear/harm and one count of driving while suspended.
Documents tendered to the court revealed that on on March 5, 2022 the victim was at home alone when they heard a voice they recognised as the man's yell from outside "I'll kill you, you c**t, I will kick your f****n' door down, I'll kill you c**t".
He was later reported to police who visited his home and placed him under arrest for domestic violence intimidation.
Then on August 28, the offender was driving along Winter Street when he was pulled over by police at 5.30pm for a random breath test.
Upon checking his details officers found him to be suspended to which he responded by telling police he didn't know he was and was just taking a friend to the shops.
In court the man's lawyer Pravinda Pahalawela admitted his client's lengthy criminal history didn't entitle him to leniency but said he had accepted the consequences of his actions.
There had also been no breaches of an apprehended violence order (AVO) or bail conditions.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley told the court the offender had a poor record and the stalk/intimidation charge was "extremely serious".
Magistrate Day agreed, saying his history and nature of the offence meant imprisonment was necessary but that there were "reasonable prospects for rehabilitation".
"Nine months would be appropriate," he said.
"In my view community safety would not be addressed by locking him up other than taking him out of circulation.
"Go and sign those (court) papers. If you don't I'll have you arrested."
He was handed a nine-month intensive corrections order (ICO) for the stalk/intimidate offence. For the driving charge he was given a 12-month community corrections order, fined $550 and disqualified for six months.
