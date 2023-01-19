Coined as "a monumental stuff-up in Australia" by his polly peer Roy Butler back in 2021, member for Orange Phil Donato says the government's promise to eliminate mobile blackspots by 2023 "won't be forgotten".
Lack of adequate connectivity in regional areas continues to plague many residents in the Central West, severely limiting peoples' access to landline, mobile phone and internet services.
In several cases, these residents are also completely cut-off from making simple phone calls, even to emergency services, and aren't able to use any online platforms.
Anything digitally-driven - from internet banking, business productivity, education access, employment needs and health-related concerns - isn't available to them.
"In 1969, astronauts could communicate clearly from almost 400,000km away, but 50 years later, the people living in nearby towns and villages cannot even call their neighbour," Mr Donato said.
"Communities in rural New South Wales have been routinely neglected by a city-centric government, which has further disadvantaged country-based business and education opportunities, while compromising safety and the lifestyle of countryfolk."
While predominantly an issue at a federal level, Mr Donato says the state government's "failed 2019 promise" of eliminating black spots in country communities will stay in peoples' memories.
Particularly when it comes time to cast their votes in the March election.
Though the pledge's deadline isn't quite up just yet, with the Mobile Black Spot Program a government commitment outlining a specific completion date of June 30, 2023.
"The National party announced its NSW Mobile Connectivity Program and in June 2019, declared that the [state] government will make regional NSW black-spot-free and digitally connected across every corner of the state by 2023," Mr Donato said.
"Yet it's clear they've failed in their undertaking for some rural communities across the Central West."
Albeit with base station delays, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts listed on its website that it will "require additional time" in order to be delivered.
Member for Calare, Andrew Gee - who recently broke ties with The Nats - said this hold up is "unacceptable", confirming his office still awaits response from Telstra for updates on when the region will have its newest mobile sites up and running.
"Unfortunately, the change of government put the brakes on the deployment process, and eight months after the projects were given the green-light, they're still at a standstill," Mr Gee said.
"Residents in regional Australia should have the same connectivity opportunities as our city cousins."
Mr Gee also added that a total of 45 towers and base stations to date have been "delivered under his watch", saying that funding was secured for Telstra mobile sites at Euchareena, Mullion Creek, and Nanima Village.
Residents in these towns, however, continue to go without any tangible evidence, despite the government ploughing $875 million into technology conglomerates to resolve what is also a nationwide issue.
Member for the Orana region's Barwon, Roy Butler argued in parliament that coverage "out west" is more shocking than some may know.
"Out west, our phone reception is worse than it is in some Third World countries," Mr Barwon said.
"When a bloke driving a bullock cart on a dirt road in rural India can cruise by me on the phone, [yet] people in the middle of towns in my electorate cannot get service, you know there has been a monumental stuff-up in Australia."
The Mobile Black Spot Program promises to deliver more than 1270 new mobile base stations across the country.
