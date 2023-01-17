Forfeits are the bane of any team of the week's existence, so the unfortunate situation for Centrals in the lower grade T20 competition has made this team hard to pick.
But we persevere here at the Central Western Daily, and we've got you all sorted.
The Orange District Cricket Competition brought about plenty of low scores for some sides and some brilliant bowling performances to match so let's get into it.
He hadn't hit his peak yet this season, but it seems the Orange City stalwart has found it.
A brilliant 83 led City to a much-needed win over Cavaliers in second grade as the second grade ladder begins to heat up.
50 runs in a total of 1/57.
It was an insane effort from the CYMS opener who hit four 4's and three 6's as Centrals suffered a nine-wicket defeat.
The Gladstone stalwart was at his damaging best against Spring Hill as the team leader took the game away from his opponents.
Scoring 63, Wilson hit Spring Hill out of the game with his side posting 8/287 before bowling out its opponents for 110.
The third grade leading run-scorer keeps showing up.
In the lower grade T20 competition, Barnes scored 49 not out in his side's loss to Orange City in the first game.
Fortunes changed in the second game for Cavaliers with victory going their way and a 38 from the in form man helped in a big way.
Another top performer in the T20 competition, the wicket-keeper batsman was a big part of Orange City's early win with 60 not out in the middle order.
The final selection from Orange District Cricket Association's lower grade T20 competition.
In tandem with Barnes, Laird scored 46 not out in the opening match and 9 not out in the Cavaliers win to keep his average ticking along nicely.
Thanks to PlayHQ, the Gladstone destroyer was down as fill-in so this selection required more than just a look at the scorecard.
But we got the name and we're thankful for it because this was a star performance.
Weller came away with figures of 7/35 to win the game for his side in emphatic fashion with Spring Hill left to lick their wounds.
A debut this season for Orange City was a successful one with the left arm quick showing off his talent with ball in hand.
Bowling first change, Manning was economical yet aggressive, finishing with 2/15 from his 7.5 overs against Cavaliers in second grade.
The middle order destroyer.
Having played a lot of third grade this season, Rodd made the jump to seconds and did it successfully by dismantling Centrals' middle order to finish with 3/21 from four overs.
A day to forget for Centrals in second grade but Crowhurst tried his absolute hardest.
Opening the bowling, Crowhurst watched his opponents get tonked around by CYMS but he was economical at the other end, claiming a tidy 1/10 from five overs.
Off his trademark short run-up, Robbo was at his best.
Bowling eight overs, the Orange City opener was impossible to get away, finishing with 4/9 against a Cavaliers side that'll look to put its latest second grade game behind them.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
