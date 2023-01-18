A man who slapped his housemate for calling another housemate a "slut" and allegedly threatening them with violence was convicted and sentenced on January 11.
The 26-year-old appeared in local court and pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related assault resulting in actual bodily harm.
According to court papers, the man and the victim lived together and had been housemates for the last three months.
The assault took place last year on Christmas day about 7pm during festivities.
Police said the housemates were joined by 10 family members and during this time, the victim was in one of the bedrooms using a pair of scissors to "prepare drugs". Another resident, a minor, was also within the same room.
The court was told the victim allegedly used the scissors to threaten the young person who ran out of the room and informed the guilty man and other residents.
The offender was asleep on the couch because of a headache and did not witness the alleged threat with scissors.
The victim walked out of the house and was followed by the 26-year-old. The man asked the victim about the use of scissors but he denied the allegation and called the minor "a slut".
The court heard the victim was asked to leave multiple times by the man, who then punched him once in the mouth. The attacks caused the victim instant pain, lacerations and bleeding. The victim retreated to the yard and then into the street.
Police attended the residence a short time later and spoke to the victim who provided them with a chief statement. Police also noticed the victim had a split lip, some swelling and blooding running down his chin. The victim denied the assistance of an ambulance.
Police said they spoke to the man who admitted the assault and claimed "the c-nt deserved it" and that the victim would have received "more than what he got".
The man was subsequently arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Defence lawyer Kate Bittar told the court her client and the victim were no longer living together. She said her client was "clearly provoked" by the slut-shaming comment and called it "repulsive behaviour".
Magistrate Gary Wilson sentenced the man to a nine-month community corrections order.
