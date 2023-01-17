Central Western Daily
Push to oust Orange MP Phil Donato confirmed by SFF - 2023 NSW Election

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 17 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 8:00pm
2023 NSW Election: SFF leader Robert Borsak and Orange MP Phil Donato. The party has confirmed plans to run a candidate against its former member.

A longshot campaign to oust now-independent Orange MP Phil Donato has been confirmed by his embattled former party.

