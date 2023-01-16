Multiple cattle were killed overnight when a livestock truck overturned near Cowra.
About 10.30pm, Monday the B-double - heading east on the Mid-Western Highway - crashed and rolled when its driver swerved to avoid a branch.
Police attended the scene and a section of road approaching Campbell Street was briefly closed. Traffic is now unaffected.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said "a number of cattle" were killed. The driver was uninjured.
The crash came just hours before a truck carrying an oversized wind turbine blade broke down on the Cowra Traffic Bridge.
As of 10am, Tuesday highway patrol were directing vehicles single-file while workers attempted to clear the blockage.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.