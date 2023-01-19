Central Western Daily
Young gun Bayden Willis is Orange Emus Rugby Union Club's newest trainer addition

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
A face that has quickly gone from unfamiliar to well-known around the traps of the Emus Rugby Union Club, track star Bayden Willis has hit the ground running at Endeavour Oval - in a whole new way.

Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.

