A face that has quickly gone from unfamiliar to well-known around the traps of the Emus Rugby Union Club, track star Bayden Willis has hit the ground running at Endeavour Oval - in a whole new way.
An aspiring exercise physiologist, the 18-year-old knocked over his HSC in 2022 and was offered early entry to study with Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
But with February 27 still looming before his Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science journey kicks off, Bayden became eager to get an early feel for the industry.
"I've never really had anything to do with rugby before, but a lot of rugby players that come in have the same performance-based training wants, just like I do with athletics," Mr Willis said.
"It all relates back to track, which is what got me interested in studying exercise science to begin with."
Bayden was pulled on board late last year by Orange Emus' club supercoach, Jeremy Wallace, who coached the young athlete for the past 10 years.
Recently selling RPT Health Group to start his own business, JLW Performance, Mr Wallace says bringing Bayden into the footy fold was a no-brainer - and he now refers to the young gun as his "right hand man".
It all relates back to track.- Bayden Willis on merging passion and career.
"I have had the pleasure of watching him mature into not only an excellent athlete, but a genuinely awesome human to have around," Mr Wallace said.
"Bayden is driven, talented, and very dedicated to whatever he puts his mind to [and] is going from strength to strength as a coach.
"The Emus players will benefit from his calm and thoughtful approach to getting the best out of them."
With no doubt he'll cement goals for many emerging athletes, Mr Wallace also says that teaming Bayden's temperament with further studies will take him a long way.
Which should come as promising feedback for the young man, considering he's been toying with the idea to pursue an international career in the future.
"A big goal is to go over to the States and work in high schools and colleges for track coaching, I'd really love to do something like that," Mr Willis said.
"Plans can definitely change over the years, for sure, but it's something I've been thinking about and keeping open as an option."
With dreams to also qualify for the Olympic Games one day, Bayden feels at his "most free" when he's long-distance running.
Carving up the 19-years Boys 800 Metre track in two-minutes flat is now a personal highlight of his, where the Orange Anglican Grammar student competed at the 2022 NSW All-Schools Championships.
"To know you've trained hard to get somewhere, that's rewarding and it helps you to grow," he said.
"I'll often take long 10 kilometre runs through the forest and just switch off, and it feels relaxing when you're in your own element like that."
Which is a big part of what he wants to share with others as he breaks into the field and builds his confidence.
So if smashing personal bests and dedication are part of the criteria to inspire others, Bayden seems to be getting off on the right foot.
"I want to help others to grow and reach their goals as well, because there's been so many people who have given so much help to me over the years for me to get to mine," he said.
"And I'm getting that same happy feeling with the athletes I've been working with now as well, so that's definitely been the most rewarding thing so far."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.