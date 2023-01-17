THEY'VE qualified for the Bonnor Cup finals, they've won three Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket matches in a row and now they've recruited a star seamer - City Colts have broken into a canter.
The news that former Western representative Israel Symington has joined Colts for the remainder of the summer comes as a huge boost for a side that has already found form.
The Parkes native and right-arm seamer made his debut for the club in last Friday's Bonnor Cup win over Bathurst City then backed up the following day to play his first match in the BOIDC.
His first wicket as a Colt was sending the new ball crashing into the stumps to remove Bathurst City opener Matt Holmes.
"He comes from Parkes originally, then moved over to South Australia for awhile and through our man [Josh] Toole, we picked him up, he's played a fair bit of cricket with Issy," Colts captain Dave Henderson said.
"He's ours now, he's going to play club cricket with us.
"It's huge, I've know him for a long time too, playing Lachlan Council and Western stuff with him as well, he's been a class bowler for a long time coming out of the Parkes stocks.
After playing in the 2020-21 Lachlan Premier Cricket grand final for Parkes Colts, Symington moved to South Australia.
He spent last season playing for Adelaide Hills based club Uraidla where he took 19 wickets across all competitions. Across his 15 games he only went without a victim four times.
His best performance was 4-7 off eight overs on debut which saw him immediately promoted from A3 grade straight into A1.
From his first games as a City Colt, Symington has four victims.
He took 2-14 off four overs in the Bonnor Cup win then against St Pat's Old Boys in BOIDC, the new recruit took 2-54.
In contributing in both those games he helped Colts make it three from three this season in Bonnor Cup and continue their rise in BODIC to now be in sixth.
The addition of Symington to Colts' ranks for the remainder of season 2022-23 adds yet another bowling weapon to an already impressive arsenal.
So far this season 11 different players have taken wickets in BOIDC for Colts, Dave Rogerson leading the way with 19 scalps. Eight of those have come in the past fortnight.
Henderson himself has 13 wickets, while emerging young talent Cooper Stephen has enjoyed success since the mid-season break.
Stephen claimed 2-14 against Centrals then last Saturday against defending premiers St Pat's Old Boys he did even better with 3-13 off five overs, of which two were maidens.
It shows that the 14-year-old, who made is BOIDC debut in late October, can handle the pressures of senior cricket.
"Cooper has bowled well in the couple of the first grade games he's played and I think that's just a testament to his old boy. Matt has been a champion for a long time and Coop has got a great teacher there," Henderson said.
"We also have Marky Sheather, who's been away for a couple of weeks, he's been bowling the house down.
"It's definitely a good headache to have a lot of bowling options."
Colts' next assignment in BOIDC comes at Riawena Oval against Orange CYMS this Saturday as play in their two-day clash commences.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.