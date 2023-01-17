Central Western Daily
In-form City Colts recruit star Parkes seamer Israel Symington

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 1:00pm
He was a star for Parkes Colts and now Israel Symington is a star recruit for Bathurst club City Colts. Picture by Jenny Kingham

THEY'VE qualified for the Bonnor Cup finals, they've won three Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket matches in a row and now they've recruited a star seamer - City Colts have broken into a canter.

