Prime investment in the heart of Orange

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday January 20: 19a Hamer Street, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 19a Hamer Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
19a Hamer Street represents a unique opportunity for anyone looking to purchase real estate in Orange. The property consists of two townhouses, each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one car garages. Built in the early 2000's and located only 200 metres from the heart of Orange, 19a Hamer Street offers plenty of potential.
Ideal for someone to live or invest, the property is very central, has established gardens and is low maintenance inside which may appeal to someone looking to downsize. The convenience of location would appeal to investors or retirees looking for convenience and practicality of being close to the CBD.
An additional advantage of 19a Hamer Street is the potential of dual income, live in one townhouse and offer the other for rent. Each townhouse has many benefits and considerations which the vendor's have put into each build.
Both the master and second bedroom in each feature an ensuite, while in each upstairs hall you have a small kitchenette with fridge and sink. Both upstairs and downstairs there are separate toilet and vanities to the bathroom.
If you like to read a book, have a coffee or just enjoy some piece and quiet, both masters provide a private balcony taking in the views from Cook Park.
It is not only the CBD that is close to the property. Orange High School, Duntryleague Golf Course, Cook Park, Woodward St Butchery, fuel stations and more are all just a stones throw away, providing the ultimate in convenience for potential residents.
The current owner has loved the location, the privacy and the convenience of everything that the property has to offer. 19a Hamer Street is ready for you to live in or invest, and is awaiting its new owners. With it's location being a key factor, you will never loose that CBD feeling.
Orange is well known for it's perfect blend of country and city living. Having come into its own as a gourmet food destination, locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town.
Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, health services are available at the Bloomfield campus and the city hosts a campus of Charles Sturt University.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.