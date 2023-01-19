As a return to school edges closer and another summer of test cricket under our belts, attention turns once again to Australia Day.
There are a host of activities penciled in across the region for January 26 from barbecues to cricket and even an Australia Day cake.
Here is your ultimate guide to what's happening and where for Australia Day 2023.
Australia Day festivities are once again taking place in Cook Park.
It all kicks off at 8am with the traditional community breakfast barbecue, put on by the Orange Canobolas Lions Club and Rotary Club of Orange.
It's worth getting up early as well with the first 600 people to receive a free egg and bacon roll and drink.
Running until 12.30 are jumping castles, a merry-go-round, climbing wall, children's activities, markets and food stalls and even a vintage car and bike display.
The ceremony gets underway at 9am with an address from Australia Day ambassador and well-known doctor and health broadcaster Norman Swan.
Mr Swan recently revealed to the Daily why he loves Orange and what his speech will focus on.
That's followed by a Sir Lankan dance performance before Orange welcomes its new citizens.
At 11am the Orange Australia Day Awards will be handed out, recognising some of our hard-working and inspirational community members, before some live music from Pat and Kel O'Donnell rounds out the day.
Whereas Orange has everything going on in a central location, Cabonne's festivities are spread out across 10 locations.
In what is some positive news after the past few months, the flood-affected towns of Molong, Eugowra, Canowindra and Cudal are able to put on events.
You can find the full schedule below. The official party, including Cabonne's Australia Day ambassador Cheryl Koenig, will be attending Cargo, Canowindra and Mullion Creek.
Borenore/Nashdale
Cargo
Canowindra
Cumnock
Cudal
Eugowra
Manildra
Molong
Mullion Creek
Yeoval
Blayney Shire will hold their celebrations at Heritage Park. Events kick off with a free community breakfast from 8am before the awards ceremony at 8.30am.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.