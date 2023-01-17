A man's plan to live underneath a home has been foiled by police, after he was caught twice in two days violating trespassing laws.
Terrence Duncan Doolan, 39, of Suttor Street in Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at local court on January 11 of entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse.
Documents tendered to the court reveal police were contacted about a man who had gone underneath a Housing NSW home on Suttor Street in West Bathurst.
Police said they went and spoke with the male who appeared from underneath the house and introduced himself as 'Terrence'.
He told officers he thought he could stay under the house as it was vacant.
Police did a search on Doolan which showed he was spoken to two days prior for being at the address.
Doolan was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the offence proven in Doolan's absence before he was convicted and fined $250.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.