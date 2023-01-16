Central Western Daily
Court

Graham Eastwood, 60, sentenced for assaulting police officers while intoxicated

By Court Reporter
January 16 2023 - 7:00pm
A 60-year-old was sentenced in local court after he drunkenly assaulted two police officers who tried to arrest him for refusing to follow move-on orders.

