A 60-year-old was sentenced in local court after he drunkenly assaulted two police officers who tried to arrest him for refusing to follow move-on orders.
Court documents reveal Eastwood was refused entry into the Amaroo Hotel on Macquarie Street about 12.30am on November 20 last year, when staff called police to the licensed premises.
Eastwood had been acting in a disorderly manner and ignored instructions of hotel staff.
When police arrived at the location, they saw him swaying, slurring his words and could smell liquor on his breath. They said Eastwood began swearing at them and his behaviour began escalating. Police told him he was refused entry into the hotel due to his intoxicated state.
Police said they issued him with an official move-on direction and gave him multiple opportunities to comply, however, Eastwood did not attempt to leave the location.
"I will come back and I will burn this c--t!," Eastwood said, according to court papers. He was subsequently arrested.
When police tried to restrain him, he resisted saying "let me go", following which officers engaged an "approved wrist lock".
During the episode, Eastwood got hold of an officer's finger and said "I'll break your f--king finger you c--t."
The court heard that police tried to walk him to their vehicle but he tried to pull himself away from their grip along the way.
Police tried to search him before taking him to Dubbo Police Station but he kicked the officer's hand with his right leg. He was then put in the back of the police vehicle where he kicked both of his legs making contact with an officer's chest and another officer's hand.
Eastwood was then taken into custody at the police station.
The court was told the 60-year-old was unemployed and received no benefits.
When Eastwood appeared in court on January 11, defence solicitor David Hemsworth said his client made attempts to apologise to the officer after he was released from custody.
Magistrate Gary Wilson fined the man $100 each, for not following directions and staying in the vicinity of the hotel after being denied entry. For the assault and resist charges, Eastwood was convicted and sentenced to a six-month community correction order during which he is not allowed into the Amaroo Hotel.
