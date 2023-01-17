A car passenger who was found in possession of a knife told police he had it in case the car crashed and he needed to cut the seat belt.
Graeme John Hinchcliffe, of Glenroi, also listed as Graham Hinchcliff in court documents, said he had been in a similar crash in the past, although his excuse was not deemed to be reasonable by the police.
Hinchcliffe also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of cannabis.
The 40-year-old was found in possession of the drug on the first occasion on August 6 last year.
Hinchcliffe had been arrested for a suspected domestic violence assault police thought he was involved in at the corner of Summer Street and Lords Place earlier in the day.
Hinchlcliffe complied with the police, and they were unable to determine if a domestic violence assault took place so Hinchcliffe was "unarrested".
However, while police were talking to him and before the police decided to discontinue the arrest, they searched Hinchcliffe and his bag.
He warned them there were capped syringes in his backpack before the search started.
I expect anyone doing policing at Glenroi would know what Mr Hinchcliffe looks like and they could do a search and they would probably find a knife on him.- Magistrate David Day
Police also found some cannabis in a resealable plastic bag in the back pocket of the backpack and more in his wallet.
When asked about the foil-wrapped cannabis in his wallet he said he took it out of the resealable bag "to smoke it today".
The cannabis weighed 3.8 grams.
On the second occasion, Hinchcliffe was a passenger in a car that was stopped on Leura Road at 4.20pm on September 5.
Due to information police had about the occupants of the vehicle they decided to search them.
Hinchcliffe had a backpack between his legs. The police found three bags containing 28.3 grams cannabis leaf as well as a fold out knife inside the bag.
When asked about the knife he said he'd been in a previous crash where either he, or another person was trapped by their seat belt. Police said that was not a reasonable excuse to have possession of a knife so charged him.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said Hinchcliffe was on conditional liberty at the time of the offences.
Magistrate David Day said seat belts were made from "pretty strong stuff" that can carry a load of two tonnes so the knife would need to be sharp but he had a couple of folding knives and said they "would probably cut seat belts".
Mr Day also took note that Hinchcliffe was on conditional liberty and of his criminal record.
"I expect anyone doing policing at Glenroi would know what Mr Hinchcliffe looks like and they could do a search and they would probably find a knife on him," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said if Hinchcliffe could afford to buy cannabis he could afford to pay a fine and he was "not helped by his rather long record".
He gave Hinchcliffe two $110 fines for both counts of drug possession.
He was also convicted without further penalty for possession of the knife and the knife was forfeited.
Mr Day took no action on the breach of his other orders, which will continue to run.
