A 26-year-old learner driver told police he was helping his mum with an Airbnb when he was caught driving while his licence was cancelled.
Damien Gunnee Fardell, of Glenroi, was driving along McLachlan Street at 5.55pm on November 27, 2022, when he was stopped by the police for a random breath test.
He complied with the stop and produced a learner's licence with an expiry date in May 2026.
However, he told the police the licence was cancelled.
A police check revealed his licence was disqualified.
Fardell told the police the reason he was driving was to help his mother with an Airbnb.
He was not present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Fardell in his absence after reviewing a police summary of the incident.
Mr Day said the summary he was presented, which he referred to as the "police facts", detailed Fardell had been driving on McLachlan while his licence was disqualified.
"I find the offence proved, I've been given a criminal history," Mr Day said adding that Fardell had previously been disqualified for driving while his licence was expired.
Mr Day fined Fardell $1100 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
