CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at Games N More for the January Games Night. She also went along to the Ex-Service's Club the Hotel Canobolas to catch some people enjoying Friday evening.
On Saturday, Jude went to a birthday celebration for Hazel and Midola Tawose who turned 5 and 10 at the Orange City Bowling Club and also an 18th birthday party for Alicia Moir. Jude also dropped into the Hotel Canobolas to get some snaps of the patrons enjoying a quiet drink.
On Sunday, Jude went to Towac Park to snap some punters at the Cowra Cup.
