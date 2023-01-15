Central Western Daily
NSW Government confirms Mitchell Highway repairs between Orange and Molong following family's ordeal

By Dominic Unwin
January 15 2023 - 6:00pm
A stretch of the Mitchell Highway labelled a "roller-coaster" by an Orange family is set to finally be repaired.

