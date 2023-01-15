A stretch of the Mitchell Highway labelled a "roller-coaster" by an Orange family is set to finally be repaired.
The Hutchison family had a near-death experience earlier in January when their ute and trailer started fishtailing when they hit a particularly bad section of road 24 kilometers north of Orange.
In response to questions from the Daily regarding the state-managed road's condition, Transport for NSW confirmed repairs between Orange and Molong would begin on Monday, January 16.
"Asphalt patching teams will be returning to the Mitchell Highway between Orange and Molong next week, starting Monday," a spokesperson said.
"Work is expected to take approximately four months, weather permitting. Work is being prioritised based on network need, impact, and weather conditions."
The state of roads across Central West Local Government Areas [LGAs] has been an ongoing, often fiery, topic of conversation.
State member for Orange Phil Donato said the experience of the Hutchison's was a familiar one and called the NSW Government's handling of roads "neglectful."
This masthead posed that statement and other questions to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway last week without response.
Transport for NSW said 10,000 kilometres worth of asphalt needed repairs in western NSW alone and pointed to the recently allocated $280 million fund to repair council-maintained roads.
"The safety of all road users on the NSW road network is the number one priority for Transport for NSW," the spokesperson continued.
"Many of our state and local roads, particularly in the west region, were battered by successive, unprecedented weather events throughout 2022.
"An estimated 10,000 kilometres of roads in the west require repairs, and Transport for NSW crews are supporting council crews in their work to restore and rebuild the network.
"Transport for NSW has repaired more than 200,000 potholes on regional roads since early last year.
"Applications for the NSW $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program are now open, of which $280 million will be given across all regional councils.
"This is on top of other financial support, including the $50 million pothole fund that was paid out to all regional councils late last year."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
