A week of 30 plus degree heat and bouts of stormy weather ensured a "big" weekend for Rural Fire Service crews who, despite initial difficulties, successfully extinguished a pair of grass fires.
Firies from the Eglinton, Bathurst, Raglan, Lagoon and Perthville RFS brigades were called to a grass fire at the rear of Mount Panorama about 1.30pm on Saturday, January 14.
Upon their arrival, the fire - which was initially believed to be singular - was confirmed to be two separate blazes, with a high voltage power line in the middle of one and access to both "a bit difficult", according to Eglinton RFS Senior Deputy Captain, Tanya Willey.
"While other trucks were trying to find access, we went down on foot - it was about a three to four hundred metre walk - with backpack blowers," she said.
"The fire I was working on had a high voltage power line down the middle of it and we didn't know if it was live at that stage so we kept our distance and eventually got it controlled with our blowers.
"They managed to get access to the other fire and contain it before trucks could gain proper access."
The four plus hour job is believed to have been sparked by two lightning strikes from the previous day's storm, which Senior Deputy Captain Willey said sends a reminder to residents to keep an eye out for potential sparks.
Saturday's fires follow two blazes near Orange that were caused by lightning strikes on Thursday evening.
"Even though we had a lot of rain in some areas this past week, some parts didn't, and generally after a storm, we are preparing ourselves for the possibility of a fire," she said.
"We've had a week of over 30 degrees now and the grass is starting to cure. Grass fires are going to be our thing, at least at the moment ... so if you see something, call '000'."
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
