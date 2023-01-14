Central Western Daily

Now it's time to make your move

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 14 2023 - 10:26pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We're around two years away from the next Federal Election but the Nationals' next move in Calare is already shaping up as an intriguing one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.