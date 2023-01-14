Now it's time to make your move

We're around two years away from the next Federal Election but the Nationals' next move in Calare is already shaping up as an intriguing one.
We brought you an interview with former MP John Cobb, who represented Calare in Federal parliament for a decade, on Saturday morning.
The exclusive story included a scathing attack on current Member for Calare Andrew Gee, who just prior to Christmas spectacularly ditched the Nationals Party.
At the time, Mr Gee said the Nationals Party he grew up with was not the one he was part of in late 2022, and so he's now representing Calare as an independent member in Canberra.
It's clear Mr Gee's stance - he cited the Nationals' opposition to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as his primary reason for leaving the party - has ruffled feathers in the coalition.
Mr Cobb is insistent the Nationals will run "a very good candidate" come 2025, but who that is remains unclear.
When Mr Cobb retired in 2016, the candidates tossed up as possibilities to win preselection for the Nationals were Mr Gee, Bathurst MP Paul Toole - now the NSW deputy premier - Sam Farraway and former Bathurst councillor Gerry Rush.
Two of those names - Toole and Farraway - are now prominent figures on Macquarie Street, and face their own battles to remain in government come the March state election.
In many ways the March 25 date may serve as a bit of a litmus test for Mr Gee, and the Nationals, ahead of 2025.
Re-elected as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party in 2019, current Orange MP Phil Donato is now an independent too and will run against Nats candidate Tony Mileto in just over two months' time.
If the Nationals can make up ground in the upcoming state election, you can bet they'll be confident of doing so against Gee come 2025 as well.
That confidence, though, hinges heavily on just who the party backs to get the job done.
Mr Gee's made his move and, really, has handled the Cobb squabble pretty well.
Now, the ball is firmly back in the Nats' court. Their next move will be one to watch.
