Teen refused bail: 14-year-old alleged to have stolen three cars across Orange

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:06pm, first published 10:42pm
The 14-year-old boy has been arrested and taken to Orange police station. File picture.

A teenage boy alleged to have stolen as many as three different vehicles over a two-week period after Christmas in Orange has been arrested and will front children's court in Parramatta on the weekend.

