A teenage boy alleged to have stolen as many as three different vehicles over a two-week period after Christmas in Orange has been arrested and will front children's court in Parramatta on the weekend.
The 14-year-old was arrested an Oxley Place address on Friday afternoon.
Officers attached to the Central West Police District in Orange searched the property around 2pm on January 13 and uncovered a number of stolen items allegedly linked to the series of car thefts.
The boy was arrested and taken to Orange police station.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter, knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, take and drive a vehicle without consent of owner, being a passenger in a vehicle taken without consent of owner and enter enclosed land without lawful excuse.
He was refused bail to appear before a children's court in Parramatta on January 14.
The breakthrough comes on the back of a latest BOCSAR data that points towards a growing rate of car thefts across Orange and the Central West.
Police will allege the boy stole a Kia Carnival from a home on Sunny South Crescent on December 28, after breaking into the home. The Kia was taken from the driveway around 7am that day.
Around 3.30am on new year's day, a Corolla sedan was stolen from a driveway of a Torulosa Way home in Orange.
And on January 12, officers responded to reports of a break and enter at a Dairy Hill Place home where a Kia sedan was stolen from the driveway. It's believed that theft occurred between 3am and 5am.
While police will also allege the boy was involved in a break-in at a Betts Place property in the early hours of Sunday, January 8.
