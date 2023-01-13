Details surrounding a major police operation and evacuation in Parkes' west are being kept tightly under wraps. Residents are urged to "avoid the area".
Officers responded to "reports of hazardous materials" at a home on Marshall Place just after 10am on Friday, January 13.
Condobolin Road was evacuated and closed-off soon after. Bomb squad, HAZMAT, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, and other emergency services were called to the scene.
It remains unclear what triggered the dramatic response, the current status of the operation, or if arrests have been made.
Repeated requests for information about an incident in the region from the Central Western Daily and its affiliate mastheads in Parkes and Forbes throughout the day were declined.
In a 10.40pm statement NSW Police said: "The surrounding area has been evacuated as a precaution. Residents are urged to avoid the area, and obey direction from emergency personnel."
This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
