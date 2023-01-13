Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Crime

Mystery surrounds NSW Police operation in Parkes, Marshall Place

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 14 2023 - 1:54am, first published January 13 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Details surrounding a major police operation and evacuation in Parkes' west are being kept tightly under wraps. Residents are urged to "avoid the area".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.