Central Western Daily

Lightning responsible for Orange fires as 'hot and dry' weather returns

William Davis
By William Davis
January 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lightning to blame for back-to-back fires as 'hot and dry' weather returns

Lightning was responsible for Thursday night's spate of out-of-control grassfires - and emergency services warn the worst could be yet to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.