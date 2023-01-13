Lightning to blame for back-to-back fires as 'hot and dry' weather returns

Lightning was responsible for Thursday night's spate of out-of-control grassfires - and emergency services warn the worst could be yet to come.
At least two blazes broke out near Orange after 8pm Thursday amid a "dry storm", with one at Kangaroobie and another near Borenore.
A representative for Canobolas Zone RFS told the Central Western Daily lightning strikes are believed to be responsible.
The Kangaroobie fire was clearly visible from as far away as Molong, and remained burning well into Friday afternoon amid high winds.
No one was injured and private property was not damaged. As of 5pm Friday, the blaze is "now under control and getting blacked out".
Following months of high rainfall, the RFS believes a recent return to "normal weather patterns in Summer" presents ongoing risk for Orange.
"Unfortunately now the climate drivers are into the neutral phase ... the outlook is pretty well the same - hot and dry conditions," the representative said.
"[If storms don't have moisture] we're going to have lightning strikes and we're going to have fires."
