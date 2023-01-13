A Parkes man in his 30s has been denied bail in Dubbo Local Court after being charged with sexual violence offences.
The man, who has not yet entered a plea of guilty or not guilty, faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm on the victim and one count of aggravated entering of a dwelling using corporal violence.
The man's solicitor Uzma Sherieff was in court on January 11 to apply for his bail.
The man has not been named so as to protect the identity of the complainant.
Magistrate Gary Wilson asked to see the defendant's criminal history. After doing so, he asked the prosecution and the defence for their submissions.
Bail was strongly opposed by police prosecutor Sergeant Michelle Bartlett who told Mr Wilson there were unacceptable risks involved.
It is a strong prosecution case where there is a complainant who is actively involved in assisting police.- Police prosecutor Sergeant Michelle Bartlett
"It is a strong prosecution case where there is a complainant who is actively involved in assisting police," Sergeant Bartlett said. "Conviction is likely."
She told the court the victim had already provided police with a statement, that police had partial admissions from the defendant, and there had been witnesses who could corroborate what had been mentioned in the facts.
Sergeant Bartlett also said the charges were serious and granting bail would come with the risk of interference with evidence and endangering the safety of the victim.
Ms Sherieff informed the court her client's grandmother was present in court along with her friend.
"He is her sole carer, they live together in Parkes," she said.
Ms Sherieff said the man's grandmother lived with conditions that needed caring such as epilepsy, asthma, chronic pain and mobility issues. She said the man worked to support her and requested for his bail so he could continue working.
She added her client was a person of vulnerability saying he had anxiety, bipolar disorder, and was physically impaired after an accident.
The defence proposed five strict bail conditions, namely the man live with his grandmother, not enter a nearby town, report to police, not contact the victim or prosecution's witnesses and lastly, not consume any alcohol or drugs.
The man appeared via audio-visual link on Wednesday when Mr Wilson asked him if he wanted a suppression order on his case.
"No," the man said.
"Are you sure?," Mr Wilson asked.
"Yes, I'm sure," he replied.
Mr Wilson then told the man a number of issues had been raised by the prosecution which included the serious nature of the offending, unacceptable risks involved if he were to receive bail, and the likelihood of being convicted.
"For all those reasons, bail is refused," Mr Wilson said in court.
He also said the case would remain in Dubbo and adjourned the matter to the March 2.
