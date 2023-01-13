Central Western Daily
Central West man refused bail after being charged with sexual assault

By Court Reporter
January 14 2023 - 7:30am
A man in his 30s was denied bail given the seriousness of his charges. File picture

A Parkes man in his 30s has been denied bail in Dubbo Local Court after being charged with sexual violence offences.

