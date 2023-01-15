An open bottle of mouthwash has landed an Orange man in court after he was caught driving with methampetamine in his system.
Jamie Stuart Howarth, 40, of Clifton Grove, was unrepresented when he faced Orange Local Court on Thursday for two charges of driving with methamphetamine in his system.
According to court documents, Howarth was stopped for a random breath test at 1.20am on September 18, 2022.
Police stopped him on Amaroo Crescent and saw an open bottle of mouthwash in the centre console between the driver and front seat passenger.
The police asked him if he'd drunk any of the mouth wash and he said he had not.
However, he returned a positive result to the breath test so he was arrested and taken back to Orange Police Station for further analysis.
If you like to use so-called recreational drugs such as methylamphetamine being able to hang onto a driver's licence becomes a bit problematic doesn't it.- Magistrate David Day
Howarth then returned a negative result to alcohol at the police station but police also conducted an oral fluid test while he was there, which returned a positive result to methamphetamine.
When asked about his drug consumption, Howarth said: "I didn't think it would be in my system".
Howarth was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system again, 11 days later on September 29, 2022.
According to court documents police stopped him on Mathoura Place after seeing him speeding on Dalton Street at 7.51pm.
He was given an oral fluid test and again returned a positive result so was taken to Orange Police Station for further analysis and for a sample to be taken for forensic testing.
When questioned about his drug use he said he "smoked yesterday".
Magistrate David Day warned Howarth that he can't consumed illegal drugs and drive a car and said his driving record didn't help him when it came to handing down a sentence.
"If you like to use so-called recreational drugs, such as (meth), being able to hang onto a driver's licence becomes a bit problematic, doesn't it," Mr Day said.
"It's a matter for you whether you want to keep a driver's licence.
"Whilst there are moves to decriminalise cannabis ... it's highly unlikely that (meth) will ever be legitamised."
Mr Day fined Howarth $440 for the first offence.
He also gave Howard another $440 fine for the second offence.
Mr Day said a driving disqualification had already been imposed and will be in effect until July 11.
