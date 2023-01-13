It's been a busy 12 months for Orange youngster Spencer Chapman.
Pursuing a hockey career, Chapman has been somewhat of a globe trotter in his endeavours with trips to Tasmania and Canberra all part of a busy 2022. Understandably, cold conditions have been part of the norm for him.
Now, he's currently in sunny Brisbane for the Indoor hockey national championships, representing the NSW Blues.
Selection for Chapman came after a successful indoor state championships campaign with his home town where his side made the final but were ultimately beaten by Nepean.
Speaking before he left for Brisbane, the youngster had one clear goal in mind.
"(I'm excited) to go up there to play hockey and hopefully win it," he said.
"I also couldn't have gone there without my sponsors Central West Legal and Almighty Industries who have been a massive help for me."
The indoor side will be Chapman's third in twelve months after playing for the NSW PSSA team in Canberra and outdoor 13s NSW side at Hobart.
A gold medal for the state representative at the PSSA carnival made that tournament stand out with Chapman commenting there was a noticeable rise in standard from Western PSSA.
"It was pretty good, they were lot bigger, quicker and stronger," he said.
The Hobart campaign also had its advantages with the Calare Public School graduate being re-united with a number of lifelong friends he made from the side.
"A few that went to Hobart with me are in the team," Chapman said.
The youngster's preparation for Brisbane required plenty of work.
Along with completing fitness drills and speed and agility programs, Chapman has also played representative cricket for Orange and club cricket for CYMS in recent months.
The change from outdoor hockey to indoor also means he has had to adjust his game play with his coach changing him from an attacking player to defensive player because of one key skill.
"The coach said his biggest skillset was an ability to read the game and follow the game from the back," Chapman's father Craig said.
Ultimately, all these representative squads have the Orange Hockey Association on a path to his one true goal.
"(I want to) make it to the top hopefully," he said.
The first day of competition was on January 17.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
