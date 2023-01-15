A high-range drink-driver who was caught after taking a corner too wide has since taken part in a program to help him reduce his alcohol consumption.
Peter John McAlpine, 30, of Frost Street, took part in the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment Program where it was revealed he had been drinking 23 standard drinks per session one to five times a week.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela told Orange Local Court McAlpine completed the program and has reduced his alcohol consumption and he also completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program.
"I note that it was Mr McAlpine's driving that brought the attention of police," Mr Pahalawela said.
"He has been suspended since July as well.
"He has revealed to me that the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program was an eye-opening experience."
He was dangerous, dangerous to himself and dangerous to others, there was actual risk.- Magistrate David Day
According to court documents, McAlpine was driving north on Lords Place and police saw him turn onto Moulder Street at 2.30am on July 7.
According to police he took the turn wide straddling the two lines so he was stopped for a breath test.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station after returning a positive test and on analysis he returned a high-range reading of 0.163.
McAlpine told the police he drank an unknown number of Toohey's New 375ml cans between 1pm and 1am that morning. A Toohey's New can equates to around 1.4 standard drinks.
Magistrate David Day revealed McAlpine's drinking history in court saying he had been drinking 23 standard drinks five times a week at the time of the offence, describing it as "dangerously excessive alcohol consumption".
"He was an accident waiting to happen," Mr Day said.
"He was dangerous, dangerous to himself and dangerous to others, there was actual risk."
Mr Day placed McAlpine on a 12-month Community Correction Order he also fined him $220 and placed him on a 24-month interlock licence.
Mr Day did not disqualify McAlpine's licence and took into account the period of police suspension, the length of which cancelled out the minimum, mandatory disqualification period.
As part of the interlock order, McAlpine will not be able to start his car if he has alcohol in his system.
"You cannot drive without getting an interlock device fitted," Mr Day said.
He also warned McAlpine that he can be resentenced for this offence if he commits further offences.
