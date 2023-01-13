A million-dollar refurb of Orange's main adventure playground, built over two decades ago, is on the cards.
Part of the Orange Botanic Gardens precinct, the playground's upgrade has been boosted by $1.25 million from the state government's resources for regions fund.
The playground, which comprises of two main play areas and is constructed almost solely of timber, was erected in 2002.
More than 1000 Orange residents were involved in the initial construction of the community precinct, and at its completion was widely considered one of the best playgrounds in the region.
However, 20 years on and the space is in desperate need of a revamp.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling welcomed the additional funds to help bring the city's main playground space back up to speed with other regional adventure play areas across NSW.
"It's time now to look to the future," Cr Jason Hamling said.
"This funding ... will let us make a start on replacing the old timber play equipment and start to build an attractive playground that will draw families for years to come."
Orange City Council called for community consultation on the project in November, 2022.
Council conceded, while a haven for children, families and carers across the Orange region since being built in 2002, the timber playground area had "begun to show signs of deterioration and wear" and the demand for an upgrade had increased.
The new plan is likely to see the space evolve into an area better connected with surrounding attractions, including the Botanic Gardens, the Emmaville Cottage and near-by cafe, council says.
During the online consultation period in November, 1800 visits were registered on the council's YourSay page.
"Our specialist consultants are now considering that community input as they come up with designs for a new playground and Council is looking forward to seeing those designs and how the work can be staged," Cr Hamling said.
Many other regional councils have upgraded their city's play spaces in the 20 years since Orange first established its adventure playground.
Blayney's adventure playground at Heritage Park was opened in 2012, while Cowra, too, has a large nature-based adventure playground that was opened in 2021. While Bathurst's adventure space was opened in 2012.
Tamworth's award-winning Regional Playground was opened in 2015, and in the last 12 months has moved away from the woodchip softfall to rubber in a bid to alleviate maintenance costs.
NSW Nationals MLC Sam Farraway confirmed the funding and expects work to begin later in 2023.
"Not only will this grant make the new playground into a space local families can enjoy throughout the year but it's location alongside the distributor road will entice traveling families to take a break in Orange," Mr Farraway said.
