Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Good News

Funding boost for Orange Adventure Playground, with work on new precinct expected in 2023

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
January 13 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A million-dollar refurb of Orange's main adventure playground, built over two decades ago, is on the cards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.