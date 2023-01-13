Central Western Daily
Crime

Two teen boys charged following alleged car theft in far west

Nick McGrath
Nick McGrath
January 14 2023 - 10:30am
Two teenage boys have been arrested and slapped with a range of charges following an alleged car theft that quickly turned fiery.

